Nikola Mikovic: World Remains Firmly Under Western Dominance

Serbian analyst Nikola Mikovic argues that the contemporary world remains firmly under Western dominance, refuting the popular narrative of an emerging multipolar global order. He posits that the United States and its European allies possess unmatched power, citing recent military actions in Venezuela and the lack of support for Iran as proof of Russian and Chinese weakness. Mikovic characterizes Russia and Iran as an "axis of impotence," suggesting they are incapable of providing a true alternative to Western systems. The discussion also explores the global shift toward technocracy, noting that rapid digitalization and the elimination of cash are occurring across both East and West. Finally, the source warns of a potential large-scale war in Europe and predicts a "Great Game" in Central Asia where the West and China will ultimately displace Russian influence.





About Nikola Mikovic

Nikola Mikovic is a freelance journalist, researcher and analyst based in Serbia. He covers mostly the foreign policies of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, as well as energy-related issues. Nikola primarily focuses on Russia’s involvement in post-Soviet space, the Middle East, and the Balkans. He writes for several publications such as Byline Times, CGTN, Lowy Institute, Global Comment, and World Geostratregic Insights, among others.





*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)