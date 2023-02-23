https://gettr.com/post/p294wut9e80

02/16/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 89: Our fellow fighter protesting in UMBC and there was a drone incident. Maryland University has collaborated with the Army and U.S. military to establish the Center for Real-time Distributed Sensing and Autonomy. The university has accepted a 15 million donation from Shan Weijian and turned hostile against protesters.





02/16/2023 对邪恶说不 第89天：我们的战友在 UMBC 抗议，发生了一起无人机事件。 马里兰大学与陆军和美国军方合作建立了实时分布式传感和自治中心。 该大学接受了单伟建1500万美元的捐款，并对抗议者采取敌对态度。



