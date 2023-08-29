Situation this morning in Zaporozhye in the area of Rabotino

Situation this morning in Zaporozhye according to Archangel Spetsnaz

💬 "In the area of Rabotino, there is minimal movement of vehicles; the enemy consists mainly of infantry. Our reconnaissance drones detect this and artillery fire is initiated in response. Constant radio chatter suggests enemy evacuation, as their forces are being thrown in almost as "meat". If large vehicles are spotted, they are immediately targeted by Lancet's. The situation is under control.

In the vicinity of Pyatikhatki, the situation is controlled, and the enemy's activity has subsided. They are moving in small groups, focusing primarily on artillery shelling."