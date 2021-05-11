© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Harry Vox - BILL GATES PEDOPHILE RELATIONSHIP THAT NEEDS INVESTIGATION - 1080p
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
101 views • May 11, 2021
BILL GATES HAD A CLOSE AND VERY SECRETIVE RELATIONSHIP WITH CONVICTED CHILD SEX ENTHUSIAST JEFFERY EPSTEIN. THAT MUCH IS A WELL ESTABLISHED FACT APPEARING IN THE NEW YORK TIMES AND OTHER MAINSTREAM PUBLICATIONS
BUT I'M GOING TO TELL YOU WHAT THEY REFUSE TO
AT 5PM TODAY - I FILL IN THE BLANKS THAT OTHERS ARE TOO COWARDLY OR TOO PAYED OFF TO TELL YOU.
REPLAYS OF THIS BROADCAST WILL APPEAR IN THE REPLAY SECTION FOR 72 HOURS AFTER INITIAL BROADCAST
&
ALSO ON:
www.bitchute.com/harryvox
BUT I'M GOING TO TELL YOU WHAT THEY REFUSE TO
AT 5PM TODAY - I FILL IN THE BLANKS THAT OTHERS ARE TOO COWARDLY OR TOO PAYED OFF TO TELL YOU.
REPLAYS OF THIS BROADCAST WILL APPEAR IN THE REPLAY SECTION FOR 72 HOURS AFTER INITIAL BROADCAST
&
ALSO ON:
www.bitchute.com/harryvox
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.