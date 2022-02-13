© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Heather McDonald Update, News for 12Feb22.
Follow
0
Share
Report
114 views • February 13, 2022
4:01 Heather McDonald
2:18 Pfizer killed George Watts Jr., age 24.
:26 Pfizer withdraws vax app for kids under 5-years old
:57 Rand Paul
2:19 Ottawa plans. Can't be shared enough.
1:44 CBC communist state broadcaster gets earful from good people
2:15 Canadian Nurse Kristen Nagle
1:40 Ontario police spy on Facebook, go to customers' homes
2:31 Maui to drop booster requirement for fully vaccinated status
1:28 Vegas Kids Celebrate No Masks
2:19 James says he came from Texas to San Francisco for the drugs
2:35 Joementia
2:18 Babylon Bee - Alexa
14 clips, 26:25.
2:18 Pfizer killed George Watts Jr., age 24.
:26 Pfizer withdraws vax app for kids under 5-years old
:57 Rand Paul
2:19 Ottawa plans. Can't be shared enough.
1:44 CBC communist state broadcaster gets earful from good people
2:15 Canadian Nurse Kristen Nagle
1:40 Ontario police spy on Facebook, go to customers' homes
2:31 Maui to drop booster requirement for fully vaccinated status
1:28 Vegas Kids Celebrate No Masks
2:19 James says he came from Texas to San Francisco for the drugs
2:35 Joementia
2:18 Babylon Bee - Alexa
14 clips, 26:25.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.