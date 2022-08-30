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RISE OF NANO MAFIA [AVOID 5G!!!!]
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
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86 views • August 30, 2022

Dr. Lee Merrit of http://themedicalrebel.com/

joins The Alex Jones Show to warn the public about nanotech contained in the Covid vaccines.

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The mark of the beast in the vaccines will be introduced to you

[Great events are about to unfold that will change the destiny of humanity; viruses and pandemics will intensify and will continue to be present in your world]

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/5102-the-mark-of-the-beast-in-the-vaccines-will-be-introduced-to-you/

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Watch out, my children, with the biometric vaccine called Luciferase

[This vaccine will be one of the many that will carry the Microchip, which will be activated with the technology you call 5G. Do not fall into the deception of the servants of evil]

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/watch-out-my-children-with-the-biometric-vaccine-called-luciferase/

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Abstain to buy 5G technology

[This technology will spy on you, even if it is turned off, nullifying your privacy; it will manipulate your will, so that you may get the Mark of the Beast implanted]

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/abstain-to-buy-5g-technology/











Keywords
5gdepopulation agendabreakingluciferasedeadly jabtop doctorscientist warnscovid vax containsnanotech matrixnano mafia
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