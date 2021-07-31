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Dr. McCullough – There Never Needed To Be Lockdowns, The Covid Myth
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50 views • July 31, 2021
Today’s Guest: Dr. McCullough
Dr. McCullough has made presentations on the advancement of medicine across the world and has been an invited lecturer at the New York Academy of Sciences, the National Institutes of Health, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency, and the U.S. Congressional Oversight Panel. Dr. McCullough begins the conversation discussing the myths of covid and that there never needed to be a lock down. There are many drugs that will cure covid so the vaccine is not needed.
Dr. McCullough has made presentations on the advancement of medicine across the world and has been an invited lecturer at the New York Academy of Sciences, the National Institutes of Health, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency, and the U.S. Congressional Oversight Panel. Dr. McCullough begins the conversation discussing the myths of covid and that there never needed to be a lock down. There are many drugs that will cure covid so the vaccine is not needed.
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