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DWAC STOCK ~Truth Social~ The Elon Musk Effect
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11 views • April 13, 2022
~~~***~~~
Is Elon Musk Friend or Foe?...
Only Time Shall Tell...
But Soon We Will Know.
We Cannot Know The Hearts of Men...
And We Cannot Read Their Minds...
At Times We Cannot Know Their True Friends!
Is Elon Musk Friend or Foe?...
Only Time Shall Tell...
But Soon We Will Know.
We Cannot Know The Hearts of Men...
And We Cannot Read Their Minds...
At Times We Cannot Know Their True Friends!
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