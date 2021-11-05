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NAZI SYMPATHIZERS PROPOSE YELLOW ARM BANDS FOR UNVAXXED!
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1051 views • November 05, 2021
Description from srmgin
Red Balloon Consulting is a service tailor-made for the dark moment we live in. Their slogan is "Free to Work" and they mean it. Their purpose is to connect employees with employers who wont foist unconstitutional vaccine mandates on them. Of course, the Left has launched a full-scale deranged attack on them, and we're helping them fight back.
Red Balloon Consulting is a service tailor-made for the dark moment we live in. Their slogan is "Free to Work" and they mean it. Their purpose is to connect employees with employers who wont foist unconstitutional vaccine mandates on them. Of course, the Left has launched a full-scale deranged attack on them, and we're helping them fight back.
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