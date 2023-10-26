Pascal Najadi & Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger, A Call To Arrest Klause Schwab
https://rumble.com/v3rrrap-pascal-najadi-and-dr.-astrid-stuckelberger-a-call-to-arrest-klause-schwab.html
‘Cutting off the head of the snake’ Pascal Najadi calls for the masses to stand up to the elites and tell them ‘we do not comply’
Source:-
https://twitter.com/i/status/1715102503455404318
Further journalism
https://expose-news.com/2023/10/25/top-banker-arrest-wef-for-democide-over-bioweapon-covid-shots/
Kluas Schwab, WEF, GAVI
