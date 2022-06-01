[Jun 1, 2022] FLAT EARTH DAVE Takes on Space [The Fail Academy]

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This week on the podcast special guest Flat Earth Dave Weiss guarantees to blow my mind and prove that space does not exist. A very big claim that would take quite a bit of convincing to prove.
Daves app and website https://flatearthdave.com
https://instagram.com/the_fail_academy/
https://facebook.com/thefailacademy
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-fail-academy-podcast/id1490834886
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCel--hokYl044640rbq-Qow
http://thefailacademy.libsyn.com
https://rumble.com/thefailacademy