Cyber Symposium: First Day: Mike Lindell: Aug 10, 2021 Election Fraud Proof: Will Courts Listen?

China has slaves and money...And no free speech or freedom or religion...follow the slave money...and the poor all over the world whose land is takenby the global corporations,the DS that owns US antiChrist mediaLook Up Brig. Gen. Robert Spalding, dismissed from Trump WhiteHouse over Chinese 5G DS treason.He wrote a fluff book about it.5G, Trump opposed Huwei Cell Towers, also Huwei/ ZTE/ Lenovo are not allowed on military basesPowerline modulation, biometric theft. Brain Projects and nano anternas have hit the fan, arms race run away train, prayer space invasion, voice of god weapon, traitors have hive mind capabilities.BREAKING: Mike Lindell’s $5,000,000 ChallengeMike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium 2021 will be LIVE on FrankSpeech.com. Starting August 10th, a non-stop, 72-hour event will be held with a 5 million dollar challenge! Exciting, right? But why such a huge prize, and what is this event all about?The Battle So FarMost people are aware that Mike Lindell has ruffled a few feathers. After all, actively questioning the 2020 election results is a serious point of contention. Now with a billion-dollar lawsuit with Dominion and millions lost from big name companies pulling his pillows, Mike Lindell has prepared for battle. Between the release of hot-button documentaries that expose the problems with the results and gathering information, Mike Lindell is ready to begin his showdown.For opposing the results, the Democratic Party and other dissenters have mocked this effort. Most of all, they're saying that this data does not exist. However, Mike Lindell is willing to put his money where his mouth is with this upcoming Cyber Symposium!Cyber Symposium August 2021The Cyber Symposium is a private event, allowing invitees from different industries to interact and work together for a better future. Despite Biden’s title of the “Great Unifier,” he hasn’t exactly done a great job. And now that tensions are running high, it's time to get active. During this event, Mike Lindell will be revealing cyber data and packet captures from the 2020 November Election.For our attendees, they have one goal. Find proof that this cyber data is not valid data from the November Election. For the people who are able to find the evidence, 5 million is their reward. Seems insane, right? But this is real!Despite the mockery, it doesn’t hide this simple truth. Regardless of political affiliation, a corrupt election system is disastrous for all of us. That is why everyone should be fighting to find out the truth. And this 72-hour event has been put together by Mike Lindell to do just that. Our voting system should not be second-guessed, and when it is, Americans need to stand up.