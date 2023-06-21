Rep. Mike Waltz' Biggest Takeaway from his Meeting with John Durham Today?

Rep. Mike Waltz was just asked about the biggest takeaway from his meeting with John Durham today:
“The extent to which everybody in the Obama administration knew. They all knew. They were all briefed and they let this happen.” 💥
Durham’s testimony tomorrow should be fun🍿
