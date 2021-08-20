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2021-08-20 It's Getting REALLY Serious - Edward Snowden WARNING (2021)
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502 views • August 25, 2021
Mirrored from Inner Vision https://youtu.be/4QJUWYieavs
It's Getting REALLY Serious" - Edward Snowden WARNING (2021)
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Edward Snowden says the US Government is exploiting citizens, collecting their information and storing it in a secret data centers to use against them and sell to private companies. Edward Snowden tells all about his experience working at the CIA, NSA, FBI and the government as a contractor and what he learned they were doing illegally. Edward Snowden further explains that we need to take action against mass government surveillance against the American people, they are our taking away our rights and you need to be warned. This is a motivational and educational video which will give you different perspective about many things, You will listen to incredible advice that is very important. Check it out!
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Special thanks to speaker: Edward Snowden
Content licensed in part by Videoblocks.
It's Getting REALLY Serious" - Edward Snowden WARNING (2021)
🛎️ For more mind-opening and motivation videos please subscribe to our channel: https://bit.ly/2PkGNfI
Please SHARE this as widely as you feel drawn...
Edward Snowden says the US Government is exploiting citizens, collecting their information and storing it in a secret data centers to use against them and sell to private companies. Edward Snowden tells all about his experience working at the CIA, NSA, FBI and the government as a contractor and what he learned they were doing illegally. Edward Snowden further explains that we need to take action against mass government surveillance against the American people, they are our taking away our rights and you need to be warned. This is a motivational and educational video which will give you different perspective about many things, You will listen to incredible advice that is very important. Check it out!
Don't forget to subscribe to our channel: @Inner Vision
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/innermoti/
Also make sure to press the bell icon to get a notification when new videos are uploaded!
Special thanks to speaker: Edward Snowden
Content licensed in part by Videoblocks.
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