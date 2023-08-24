The kid said goodbye to the dog forever. A minute later, something happened that made me shudder!

Rescued Animals
May 29, 2023
Hello dear viewers. You are on the Rescued Animals channel! Five-year-old Terry hugged his dog. He has been his best friend since birth, and now his parents have decided to take him to an orphanage because of the upcoming move to another city. When the adults saw what the dog had done, they changed their mind...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qk2Lxt24eYE
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.