The kid said goodbye to the dog forever. A minute later, something happened that made me shudder!

Rescued Animals





May 29, 2023





Hello dear viewers. You are on the Rescued Animals channel! Five-year-old Terry hugged his dog. He has been his best friend since birth, and now his parents have decided to take him to an orphanage because of the upcoming move to another city. When the adults saw what the dog had done, they changed their mind...





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qk2Lxt24eYE