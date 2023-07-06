Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Communist takeover 'happening very slowly', warns Matt Le Tissier | 'It's incredibly concerning!' GBNews
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
70 Subscribers
21 views
Published Thursday

‘I’m afraid it is a reality. I find it incredibly concerning.’

Matt Le Tissier says a communist takeover is ‘happening very slowly’, and people ‘don’t realise what is going on’.

July 5, 2023 #uknews #worldnews

Keywords
nwonew world ordercommunist takeovermatt le tissier

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket