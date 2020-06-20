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The Illuminati, Freemasonry and the New World Order
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460 views • June 20, 2020
The Illuminati, Freemasonry and the New World Order Jewish Bankers were behind all wars and revolutions of the 20th century. This documentary outlines the history and exposes the truly sinister agenda behind the richest, most powerful families in the world and what they have planned for the worlds population.
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