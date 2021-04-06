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Stiftung Corona Ausschuss: Sitzung 44 - Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Interviews Dr. Michael Yeadon
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101 views • April 06, 2021
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich interviews ex-Pfizer Chief Science Officer Dr. Michael Yeadon who has been outspoken about Covid19 policy, and abuse of scientific process by various parties. Here he discusses “virus variants”, the alleged threat they pose, and his concern pharmaceutical companies are gaming the system so they do not require regulatory approval for future “vaccine variants”.
Edited by FNQ Citizen's Collective
Reproduced for ease of viewing and sharing.
Original Video Title: Sitzung 44: Die Wurzeln des Übels
Creator: Stiftung Corona Ausschuss: Live Streams
Original Url: https://youtu.be/Xb9dpuKaDrM
Edited by FNQ Citizen's Collective
Reproduced for ease of viewing and sharing.
Original Video Title: Sitzung 44: Die Wurzeln des Übels
Creator: Stiftung Corona Ausschuss: Live Streams
Original Url: https://youtu.be/Xb9dpuKaDrM
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