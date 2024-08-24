Child Brothels & the Frog in the Kettle - TERROR of GOD Podcast Ep. 002

Download: http://eugenicide.com/terrorofgodep002nm.mp3

"Abolitionist" and "pro-life" posers like Rusty Thomas and T. Russell Hunter openly strip preborn persons of their God-given rights by failing to declare that THE PREBORN DESERVE THE SAME DEFENCE AS THE BORN.

But Psalm 50 says, “Whoso offereth praise glorifieth me: and to him that ordereth his conversation aright will I shew the salvation of God.”