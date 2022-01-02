© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum ADMITS that he has them all in his pocket! Ardern, Trudeau, Boris, Macron, Drakeford, Biden and social media.
Follow
0
Share
Report
392 views • January 02, 2022
Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum ADMITS that he has them all in his pocket!
Ardern, Trudeau, Boris, Macron, Drakeford, Biden and social media.
This is simply about power and money.
These leaders are being PAID to rip their nations apart!
Huge corruption is happening and still most would turn away if presented with this unequivocal evidence.
People have become insane, and these psychopaths are LAUGHING at us!
Ardern, Trudeau, Boris, Macron, Drakeford, Biden and social media.
This is simply about power and money.
These leaders are being PAID to rip their nations apart!
Huge corruption is happening and still most would turn away if presented with this unequivocal evidence.
People have become insane, and these psychopaths are LAUGHING at us!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.