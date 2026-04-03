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Leirion Gaylor-Baird’s rise in Lincoln politics raises questions about elite grooming, undocumented paternal origins, and potential foreign intelligence ties influencing her progressive policies and leadership decisions.
View the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/leirion-gaylor-baird-and-the-mossad
#LeirionGaylorBaird #MossadBabyTheory #LincolnMayor #EliteGrooming #ForeignInfiltration
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