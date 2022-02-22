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PARASITES IN THE COVID MRNA JAB LAYS EGGS AND HATCHES ON LIVE TV
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151 views • February 22, 2022
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Parasites in the covid mRNA shots lays eggs and hatches on live TV... this is perhaps the real reason they've outlawed the anti parasite drugs ivermectin and HCQ...
Parasites in the covid mRNA shots lays eggs and hatches on live TV... this is perhaps the real reason they've outlawed the anti parasite drugs ivermectin and HCQ...
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