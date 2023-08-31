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Trump Reveals Where He Stands on COVID in New Viral Video
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754 views • August 31, 2023

 @RealDonaldTrump Reveals Where He Stands on COVID in New Viral Video


“The left-wing lunatics are trying very hard to bring back COVID lockdowns and mandates with all of their sudden fear-mongering about the new variants that are coming. Gee whiz. You know what else is coming? An election.


“They want to restart the COVID hysteria so they can justify more lockdowns, more censorship, more illegal drop boxes, more mail-in ballots, and trillions of dollars in payoffs to their political allies heading into the 2024 election. Does that sound familiar? These are bad people. These are sick people we're dealing with.


“But to every COVID tyrant who wants to take away our Freedom, hear these words—WE WILL NOT COMPLY! So don't even think about it. We will not shut down our schools. We will not accept your lockdowns. We will not abide by your mask mandates, and we will not tolerate your vaccine mandates.


“They rigged the 2020 election, and now they're trying to do the same thing all over again by rigging the most important election in the history of our country, the 2024 election, even if it means trying to bring back COVID.


But they will fail because we will not let it happen. When I'm back in the White House, I will use every available authority to cut federal funding to any school, college, airline, or public transportation system that imposes a mask mandate or a vaccine mandate. Thank you very much.”

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presidentdonald j trumpspecial announcementagenda 47
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