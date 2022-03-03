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THE ERRORS of GLOBALISM: Russia, Ukraine, and the Suicide of the West
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40 views • March 03, 2022
Remnant TV.
In this episode of The Remnant Underground, Michael J. Matt takes a deep dive into the politics behind the Crisis in Ukraine. If you want to know what’s really going on, turn off Fox News and CNN. The last time war fever hit this pitch, we blew up the Mideast in a pointless war that lasted over twenty years.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/KXjTuTy6amkf/
In this episode of The Remnant Underground, Michael J. Matt takes a deep dive into the politics behind the Crisis in Ukraine. If you want to know what’s really going on, turn off Fox News and CNN. The last time war fever hit this pitch, we blew up the Mideast in a pointless war that lasted over twenty years.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/KXjTuTy6amkf/
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