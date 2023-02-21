God's Flat Earth & the Firmament of His Power IV

May 22nd, 2016Link to Part 5: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/deanodle/2016/08/07/gods-flat-earth-v
Pastor Dean Odle Fire & Grace Church in Opelika Alabama teaches part 4 of God's Flat Earth & the Firmament of His Power. This installment was from our May 22, 2016 service. It addresses space impossibilities, absurdities, and lies from scientists and NASA like satellites, the ISS, and more. It also contains more Scripture to show that "no man has ascended into heaven" through God's firmament dome. This will be another eye-opening adventure that will debunk the lies of space flight and return us to faith in God's Word.
