Adult Vaccination Agenda and DPH Lied So Legislature Would Repeal CT Religious Exemptions | Ep 50

Vaccinations for school children were just the beginning. Karl Kanthak unearths the adult vaccination agenda that could be behind the push to take away religious exemption rights for kids in states like Connecticut, where he shows us evidence of the Dept. of Public Health misrepresenting the data to get the legislature to execute those appeals. Kanthak also gives us insights into the interesting and logical questions the judge has been asking in that case, one that We The Patriots USA is currently litigating in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.





