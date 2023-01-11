Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Adult Vaccination Agenda and DPH Lied So Legislature Would Repeal CT Religious Exemptions | Ep 50
43 views
channel image
We The Patriots USA
Published Yesterday |

Vaccinations for school children were just the beginning. Karl Kanthak unearths the adult vaccination agenda that could be behind the push to take away religious exemption rights for kids in states like Connecticut, where he shows us evidence of the Dept. of Public Health misrepresenting the data to get the legislature to execute those appeals. Kanthak also gives us insights into the interesting and logical questions the judge has been asking in that case, one that We The Patriots USA is currently litigating in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.Show more


Support We The Patriots USA’s efforts to reverse the CT Religious Exemption Repeal: WeThePatriotsUSA.org


https://karlkanthak.substack.com/


Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast

Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/


Subscribe to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046


Shop Faith & Freedom Over Fear Gear: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/faithful-freedom


Show less

CSID: 355a2a8b735d8663



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
usaappealsrepeal

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket