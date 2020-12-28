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Grand Theft Edit: Deconstructing how and why Galatians 4:4 was intentionally altered
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191 views • December 28, 2020
You asked for examples of how the first Christian bible was edited and judaized and today we delivered with a full deconstruction and dissection of Galatians 4:4. How eight words were used to fundamentally alter our perception of the roots of Christianity - and how it was used to bolster the narrative of false gospels. You won't need your imagination for this episode - just a copy of the bible.
Links mentioned in the show:
The Very First Bible Paperback
https://www.amazon.com/Very-First-Bible-Marcion-Sinope/dp/0578641593/
Free ebook version:
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/Ebook.html
Marcionite Christian Church:
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/
Links mentioned in the show:
The Very First Bible Paperback
https://www.amazon.com/Very-First-Bible-Marcion-Sinope/dp/0578641593/
Free ebook version:
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/Ebook.html
Marcionite Christian Church:
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/
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