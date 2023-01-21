Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on January 20 - Rybar - map, music, text

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on January 20





▪️After a massive artillery preparation, Russian troops launched an offensive in Zaporizhzhia Direction.





The main attacks are directed towards Orikhiv and Hulyaipole, which are AFU's central defence links in this sector of the front.





▪️In Polohy Sector, the 58th Army broke through the enemy defences and took strategic heights near Malynivka.





At the same time, intense fighting is taking place in the southern edges of Hulyaipole near the previously liberated Dorozhnyanka.





▪️To the west, the situation is developing even more rapidly. Using the effect of surprise, Russian units came close to Orikhiv from the east.





As a result of rapid fighting, AFU defences were broken through and Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka were liberated.





▪️Russian units are equally successful to the west of Orikhiv. During the current day, all of AFU's defensive lines to the southwest of the settlement have been taken under control.





By the end of the first day of the offensive, the first line of AFU's defence in this sector had been broken through almost along the entire line of contact.





▪️Near Vuhledar, Russian Army continues to probe the enemy defences. Rocket and barrel artillery is actively working in this sector.





The strikes are launched all along the entier depth of the front. Precise fire destroyed enemy positions uncovered by reconnaissance near Yelyzavetivka.





▪️In Mar'inka, Russian motorized rifle units continue to heavy street fighting and push Ukrainian units to the western outskirts of the town.





Despite redeployed reinforcements and counterattack attempts, AFU failed to regain control of their lost positions.





▪️Wagner's PMC assault units continue to push Ukrainian units and wedging deeper and deeper into the residential areas of Bakhmut from the east.





At the same time, an offensive on the town is developing on Opytne side, and at least one block on the southern outskirts has already been taken over.