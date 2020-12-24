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When you Spin Out in Life -- Focus on Where you Want to End Up (Avoid the Wall)
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10 views • December 24, 2020
In life, we sometimes spin out, and are headed towards the proverbial crashed into the wall. If we merely are able to redirect her focus, we can steer clear of totaling our relationships. But we Have to consciously turn our head, and focus on a different destinations so that we don't end up crashing.
#focus #life #goals
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#focus #life #goals
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lAzEfK57P8OK/
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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