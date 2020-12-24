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When you Spin Out in Life -- Focus on Where you Want to End Up (Avoid the Wall)
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
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10 views • December 24, 2020
In life, we sometimes spin out, and are headed towards the proverbial crashed into the wall. If we merely are able to redirect her focus, we can steer clear of totaling our relationships. But we Have to consciously turn our head, and focus on a different destinations so that we don't end up crashing.

#focus #life #goals

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focushealthy relationshipswhere we put our focusrace car drivingavoid the wallredirect focussteer clearavoid the accidentkeep relationship strongdo not get sucked into anger
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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