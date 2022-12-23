Mike Lindell Reveals He Is Funding Kari Lake’s Election Litigation

Steve Bannon War Room: Mike Lindell confirmed he is funding Kari Lake’s election results challenge in Arizona and has spent $40M so far challenging the 2020 election results.
