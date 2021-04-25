BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Where Have We Been?
Plasma Energy Solution
Plasma Energy Solution
215 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
52 views • April 25, 2021
Lynn Schmaltz answers the question of ‘where have we been” in this short video that she posted on her youtube channel --the first posting in a month! And Lynn shares a video from 2019 with Dr. Paul and Lynn discussing the important of intention. .https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bcu6W-YHoAk&;t=118s You can see recent videos Lynn and Steph have done on the health and medical channel on brighteon.com. Search for Plasma Energy.

TO GET ACCESS TO OUR FREE SPECIAL REPORTS INCLUDING "DR. PAUL'S NANO-COATING PROCESS" VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.plasmaenergysolution.com AND CLICK THE "FREE SPECIAL REPORTS" BOX ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE HOME PAGE. If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product

Thanks for giving us a thumbs up and sharing this video with others. And, if you'd like to know when we put up more videos make sure to hit the subscribe button. We do watch for your comments if you care to leave one. Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.

We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body. Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
Keywords
energyintentionplasmaalternative healthnew products
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Turmeric Extracts Show Promise for Joint Pain, Research Indicates

Turmeric Extracts Show Promise for Joint Pain, Research Indicates

Edison Reed
Study Links 560 to 610 Minutes of Weekly Exercise to Larger Reductions in Cardiovascular Risk

Study Links 560 to 610 Minutes of Weekly Exercise to Larger Reductions in Cardiovascular Risk

Zoey Sky
Report: American Dream Lifetime Cost Reaches $5.3 Million as Wages Trail

Report: American Dream Lifetime Cost Reaches $5.3 Million as Wages Trail

Sterling Ashworth
EU Study Finds Children Absorb More Wireless Radiation Than Adults Across 5G Frequencies

EU Study Finds Children Absorb More Wireless Radiation Than Adults Across 5G Frequencies

Iva Greene
Meta-Analysis Finds Lower Brain Choline Compounds in People With Anxiety Disorders

Meta-Analysis Finds Lower Brain Choline Compounds in People With Anxiety Disorders

Morgan S. Verity
From Walks to Housework: Everyday Movement Linked to Healthier Aging Brains

From Walks to Housework: Everyday Movement Linked to Healthier Aging Brains

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy