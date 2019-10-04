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Traitorous Alliances, Facing Degeneration & Spiking Society
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
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3 views • October 04, 2019
[Audio Podcast Version: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/factionsoffreedom/2019/10/03/traitorous-alliances-facing-degeneration-spiking-society]

Some of the footage coming out of Hong Kong is setting the stage for what will engulf the world. Just last week we talked about the fracturing taking place between the United States and China, and how that spells potential disaster for our collective futures, and now, on a grass roots level, we're seeing resistance to true tyranny. With China marking it's 70th anniversary of Communist rule, we're beginning to feel its effects globally.

Now, elected officials in America are trying to carry out some of the same policies with little-to-no effect at all. Information has come out this week that stating that according to Market Watch, the rates of homelessness are the highest in Washington D.C. The District of Columbia’s homeless rate is at 5.8 times the United States rate. New York is next, followed by Hawaii, Oregon, and California. These five states together comprise 20% of the overall U.S. population but 45% of the country’s homeless population.

Needless to say, America is undergoing its own form of a Communist revolution - And there will be more attempts. By distorting the past, the controlling oligarch are able to obscure our futures, and what better way to do that by polluting the populous with drugs? As Aldous Huxley said in his 1962 speech at UC Berkley, The Final Revolution will be held in the hearts and minds of men and women everywhere; The ultimate goal is to get people to love their enslavement.

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