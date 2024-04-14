Create New Account
WAR GAME
The Seeds of Life
Albert Pike: The 3 World Wars

.."The Third World War must be fomented by taking advantage of the differences caused by "agentur" of the "Illuminati" between the political  Zionists and the leaders of Islamic World. The war must be conducted in such a way that Islam (the Moslem Arabic World) and political Zionism (the State of Israel) mutually destroy each other."...


Keywords
sciencepoliticalglobal

