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Episode 41 - The Truth About the Gender Pay Gap
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19 views • November 27, 2020
We've all heard the claim - women only make $0.77 on the dollar compared to men! The so-called gender pay gap is front and center of the national Democrats' agenda.
Are their claims of a workforce infected with institutional discrimination true? Listen to find out.
Are their claims of a workforce infected with institutional discrimination true? Listen to find out.
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