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Emily Schrader claims the Iranians she spoke to are “overwhelmingly in favor” of U.S. and Israeli bombing of their own country.
Reality: hundreds of thousands of Iranians are marching under bombardment in support of their government.
So here’s a simple question: How many Iranians did Emily actually speak to?
And why is CNN letting a PR consultant linked to a pro-Israel lobbyist pose as a voice of the Iranian people?
Source @Real World News
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