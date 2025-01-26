New Boss in Town: Trump & Davos | Milei Calls out Woke | Trump & Bukele Vow to Stop Gangs 1/26/25

World News Report: Trump has hit the international ground running, fielding phone calls with world leaders such as El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele as the two leaders vowed to fight gangs. He also made waves with an online appearance at Davos, while Javier Milei hit hard with his fiery anti-woke speech. Meanwhile in the UK Nigel Farage's Reform UK surges in the polls and details of the Southport killings emerge, leaving people furious and calling the government's handling a massive coverup. All that & much more in This Week’s Top World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/trump-at-davos/





*NEW!!!* Resistance Chicks General Store with 5 new products ready to GO! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com

Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive, treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC









Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com





https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%