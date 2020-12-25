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Buffalo New York Business Owners Stand Up to Cuomo
bestsmallcountry
bestsmallcountry
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125 views • December 25, 2020
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Original https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AI_pkvlp2q4

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/betrayed-within-patrick-byrne-blasts-white-house-staff-attending-election-meeting-president-trump-sydney-powell-gen-flynn/
Jesse Morgan https://youtu.be/FAB2NVJtVVg
https://www.openthebooks.com/improper-payments-analyzing-23-trillion-mistakenly-spent-by-the-us-government-since-2004--openthebooks-oversight-report/

Georgia Guidestones THIS WAS ALL PLANNED (Erected March 1980)
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/8e/dd/4e/8edd4eb1d04916d41dd483abf81ac88b.jpg
http://3.bp.blogspot.com/-9aRR6eQmAi8/UU3FKvzznyI/AAAAAAAASwY/2xTdQ16GqvY/s1600/Georgia-Guidestones.jpg

South Park Banker Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0dQFtjVlb0
Simpsons Coronavirus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHMNgO-cndA
Pandemic Bonds https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5NUgJYmjE0
Event 201 Covid-19 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCL80zeEkC0
Human Organ Trading https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOE5kyXPN4I
TheProblem of Government https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ew2pALUMWko

Source https://www.bitchute.com/video/z8J3I1QUmnhx/

Must see
The Big Short & Links: https://tinyurl.com/y52yh4rx
Hidden Secrets of Money https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJwrCUbvQZQ
Weather Manipulation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErOKkEfxMLk

What we now know...
1: Fiat (Paper) Money is printed from thin air and worthless.
2: Covid 19 is a distraction from financial collapse.
3: Human organs, weather and diseases all trade for profit.
4: There are NO AUTHORITIES working for our benefit.
5: Once awareness happens Society will be unrecognisable.
6: The culpible have their bunkers ready, to hide from us.

Recommended starting points for new viewers (from my channel)
Gеоrgia Guidestones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk
The Climate Change scam https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrlVJUgp3a4
NASA or The Bible? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JUA7LIG5Po
Deception is MONUMENTAL https://www.brighteon.com/9b30cd81-169c-49b1-bd31-e9f78371e459
SGT Report https://sgtreport.com/
My Sources: https://deepstate.news/ https://investmentwatchblog.com/ http://zerohedge.com/ http://thefreedomarticles.com/ https://sgtreport.com/ http://beforeitsnews.com/ https://nexusnewsfeed.com/ http://newsmaxtv.com https://pieceofmindful.com/ http://thegatewaypundit.com/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/ https://geopolitics.co/ https://off/-guardian.org/ https://noqreport.com/ https://populist.press/ https://christianpatriots.org/ https://tradingeconomics.com http://stoplookthink.com/ https://unlimitedhangout.com/ http://rairfoundation.com/ https://www.oann.com/

To order "Mel's Bibs": Edmund +353-85-2478000 [email protected]
For "Business" Cards: https://www.vistaprint.ie/ Order #: VP_08RMP4TJ
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IwB10Gs-UeIPe0XKIeZA1oHqZUHXo1sd/
Keywords
gymerie countyrobby dineroorchard park
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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