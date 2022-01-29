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Major Problem Found In Biden’s Attempt To Test Every US Household
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251 views • January 29, 2022
Dylan Housman from The Daily Caller reports, President Joe Biden’s plan to ship free virus tests to every American has one glaring issue. The Biden administration launched Covidtests.gov on Jan. 18, which allows every American household to order four completely free at-home tests at no charge, to be delivered by the United States Postal Service (USPS).
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