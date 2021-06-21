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This Saint News 6/20/2021
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Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see.
Peace and good fortune to you all!
NASA Abandons Actual Space Mission To Focus On Implementing Critical Race Theory
https://thefederalist.com/2021/06/16/nasa-abandons-actual-space-mission-to-focus-on-implementing-critical-race-theory/
Track the economic impacts of COVID-19 on people, businesses, and communities across the United States in real time.
https://tracktherecovery.org/
Stop Calling It an 'Insurrection'
https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2021/02/11/stop-calling-it-an-insurrection-n2584502
18 Reasons I Won't Be Getting a Covid Vaccine
https://www.deconstructingconventional.com/amp/18-reason-i-won-t-be-getting-a-covid-vaccine?fbclid=IwAR3w_LNeiC8VFrJZh0H-7dLMjG3283aOpaGPQaZB9hX5rUtNlKWioWLev8A&;__twitter_impression=true
The COVID VACCINE Magnet Challenge Reporter On The Street
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wmcHsS3zco9r/
Peace and good fortune to you all!
NASA Abandons Actual Space Mission To Focus On Implementing Critical Race Theory
https://thefederalist.com/2021/06/16/nasa-abandons-actual-space-mission-to-focus-on-implementing-critical-race-theory/
Track the economic impacts of COVID-19 on people, businesses, and communities across the United States in real time.
https://tracktherecovery.org/
Stop Calling It an 'Insurrection'
https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2021/02/11/stop-calling-it-an-insurrection-n2584502
18 Reasons I Won't Be Getting a Covid Vaccine
https://www.deconstructingconventional.com/amp/18-reason-i-won-t-be-getting-a-covid-vaccine?fbclid=IwAR3w_LNeiC8VFrJZh0H-7dLMjG3283aOpaGPQaZB9hX5rUtNlKWioWLev8A&;__twitter_impression=true
The COVID VACCINE Magnet Challenge Reporter On The Street
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wmcHsS3zco9r/
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