Dr. Darrin J Beattie Explains The Fraud And Deception Of J6 Hearings

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Dr. Darrin J Beattie of https://www.revolver.news joins host Owen Shroyer on The Alex Jones Show to break down the truth behind the fraudulent January 6th hearings currently underway.
Read more here:
https://www.revolver.news/2021/12/damning-new-details-massive-web-unindicted-operators-january-6/
https://www.revolver.news/2022/06/mtg-marjorie-taylor-greene-tayler-hansen-january-6-us-capitol-committee-hearings/
Super Summer Sale!