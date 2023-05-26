She had been lying in the bushes getting rain for days now, she could not stand on her hind legs

Pitiful Animal





May 23, 2023





My volunteer team miraculously found Bounty

She collapsed in the bushes and couldn't stand on her hind legs.

How pitiful when I thought of her lying in the rain alone for a few days.

But I was also glad that Bounty was still alive.

She was taken to the Red Fox clinic.

According to the X-ray, she broke her pelvis.

We couldn't say anything at that time.

Bounty needed rest and anti-inflammatory injections.





Every day, the doctor checked her wound.

Fortunately, she did not need to undergo any surgery.

She was no longer in pain and began to feel more comfortable and happy as a child.

Bounty was leading a loving and caring life.

And I believed the scar in her heart would soon be healed.





Bounty's wound got better.

That day she went outside to do recovery exercises

Her steps were still awkward but enough to make me happy.

It wouldn't take long for Bounty to be healthy and walking again.





Bounty was in an inpatient vet and undergoes strenuous rehabilitation every day.

Twice a day, she got to exercise to lift her priorities, strengthen her back and leg muscles.

She walked better, 2 days later she was walking by herself.

Bounty had quietly walked away but did she know if she could lead a full life on her own?





Bounty looked like a hunting dog

A miracle happened in her life

She survived and walked on her own.

My little girl had grown up

Bounty couldn't live forever in a cage

So she really needed a family, care and love

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mc5-e1A4HlQ