Amanda’s father mocked her tin foil hat. Now look what Pfizer did to him

Amanda Forbes’ father mocked his daughter for having a tin foil had, and got the clot shots. Now he’s severely debilitated after having a whopping NINE strokes.
Follow Amanda Forbes: https://twitter.com/vaxxedcanada
SOURCES
“People can deny it all they want, but Dad was incredible and healthy before Pfizer caused his 9 strokes and neck clots. The deniers can always go take a look at VAERS but they won’t. 🤦”
https://twitter.com/vaxxedcanada/status/1778469907555889378
Relevant section of Pfizer’s purchase agreement here:
https://twitter.com/canindependent/status/1724438683963515231
Video:
https://twitter.com/Risemelbourne/status/1725076065826271605
Mirrored - frankploegman
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.