Amanda’s father mocked her tin foil hat. Now look what Pfizer did to him
Amanda Forbes’ father mocked his daughter for having a tin foil had, and got the clot shots. Now he’s severely debilitated after having a whopping NINE strokes.

Follow Amanda Forbes: https://twitter.com/vaxxedcanada

SOURCES

“People can deny it all they want, but Dad was incredible and healthy before Pfizer caused his 9 strokes and neck clots. The deniers can always go take a look at VAERS but they won’t. 🤦”

https://twitter.com/vaxxedcanada/status/1778469907555889378

Relevant section of Pfizer’s purchase agreement here:

https://twitter.com/canindependent/status/1724438683963515231

Video:

https://twitter.com/Risemelbourne/status/1725076065826271605

Mirrored - frankploegman


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

