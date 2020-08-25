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Wake up- rap
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12 views • August 25, 2020
Always going never being, consuming never thinking,
always listening never learning, never satisfied we’re yearning,
Always told but never asking, forget the part that’s lasting,
ever busy never present, I think the pain is something pleasant,
souls too tired keep on sleeping, take our secrets for the keepng,
Still don’t really know who’s leading, propaganda for the Eating,
slides down like a pill, surrender up your will,
voices carry through the night, wake up wake up it’s time to fight,
wake up wake up it’s time to fight!
always listening never learning, never satisfied we’re yearning,
Always told but never asking, forget the part that’s lasting,
ever busy never present, I think the pain is something pleasant,
souls too tired keep on sleeping, take our secrets for the keepng,
Still don’t really know who’s leading, propaganda for the Eating,
slides down like a pill, surrender up your will,
voices carry through the night, wake up wake up it’s time to fight,
wake up wake up it’s time to fight!
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