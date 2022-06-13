Patriot Front Arrested, DOD Admits to US-Funded BioLabs in Ukraine, Stock Market Armageddon 6.13

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Suspected FBI Front Group “Patriot Front” Arrested Outside of Pride Parade in Idaho https://vigilant.news/2022/06/suspected-fbi-front-group-patriot-front-arrested-outside-of-pride-parade-in-idaho/
Narrative Shift: DOD Finally Admits There Are US Funded Biolabs in Ukraine
https://vigilant.news/2022/06/narrative-shift-dod-finally-admits-there-are-us-funded-