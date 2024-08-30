BREAKING: UNICEF, WHO, UNRWA and Other Partners, Plan to Vaccinate More Than 640,000 Children in Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Today, UNICEF is bringing 1.2 million doses of polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV) to Gaza. With WHO, UNRWA and other partners, we plan to vaccinate more than 640,000 children."
You just know if the Israelis are prepared to have a ceasfire for this that it is a dangerous Bioweapon.
Vaccination Campaign in Gaza: Polio Eradication or Transition to Bio-Warfare?
https://www.unz.com/mwhitney/vaccination-campaign-in-gaza-polio-eradication-or-transition-to-bio-warfare/
