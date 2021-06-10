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COVID JAB? - well you can FORGET about getting pregnant or ever having any children
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233 views • June 10, 2021
This doctor confirms that in tests on rats, the vaccine components lodged themselves in the womb and were still there after 4 to 6 months. As the average human lady takes 9 months during pregnancy, it looks unlikely that females who have taken this poison jab will ever get pregnant.
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