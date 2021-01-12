Something funny and something scary!

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141 views • January 12, 2021
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Dr Larry Palevsky on the Vaccine Agenda
https://www.facebook.com/101793534989842/videos/394198211647739
Pay attention!!! You won't believe this...I'm in total shock.... 😳 #COVID19
https://www.facebook.com/TheAmericanChristian/videos/3224285060943697
Dr Larry Palevsky on the Vaccine Agenda
https://www.facebook.com/101793534989842/videos/394198211647739
Pay attention!!! You won't believe this...I'm in total shock.... 😳 #COVID19
https://www.facebook.com/TheAmericanChristian/videos/3224285060943697
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