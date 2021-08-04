Dominion Whistleblower Speaks Out – Releases Admin Password Proving Remote Access

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On Tuesday CodeMonkeyZ published a video that PROVES that Dominion CEO John Poulos lied under oath about remote access.
This is an EXPLOSIVE DEVELOPMENT!
Our whistleblower is not from Arizona.
Our whistleblower is from one of the many other states that used the Dominion software.
Our whistleblower went to excruciating effort to detail and archive everything possible.
Our whistleblower was trusted enough to be given instructions on how to modify the BIOS.
CodeMonkeyZ says this is a game changer, please share this far and wide.
https://t.me/CodeMonkeyZ