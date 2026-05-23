😰 Members of Sumud Flotilla continue to deliver horrific stories from Israeli detention



✡️ "Those monsters took pleasure in sexually assaulting me," an activist said upon returning from custody.

💬 "They removed our clothes, exposed us to cold weather, and forced us to kneel on the ground with our heads on the floor," she recounted.

Adding:

Israel’s Ben-Gvir banned from France as flotilla survivors reveal torture and assault



French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot cited Ben-Gvir’s “unacceptable actions” against French and European citizens on board the Global Sumud Flotilla, emphasizing that threats or intimidation by a public official cannot be tolerated.



He also called on the European Union to impose sanctions on Ben-Gvir, citing his history of shocking statements and incitement against Palestinians.



Meanwhile, Global Sumud Flotilla activists have reported torture and sexual assault during their abduction by Israel, showing severe injuries upon arrival in Istanbul.

Adding:

🚨🇮🇷 Iranian parliament speaker’s warning to the US



💬 “If Trump commits a foolish act and returns to war, our response will be even stronger and more destructive”, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said during a meeting with Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir in Tehran.



Iran rebuilt its military capabilities during the ceasefire, Ghalibaf added.

