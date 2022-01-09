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Get Wisdom Radio Show - How to Get Divine Help for the True Cause of Problem Thirteen
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10 views • January 09, 2022
VoiceAmerica Show #13
Description: How to Get Divine Help for the True Cause of Problems
What does the divine realm know that we don’t about causes of human suffering? How does the divine realm heal, even bringing about miracles? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. We have been shown the true origins of mental, emotional, and physical problems that interfere with happiness and success, and a powerful way to ask and receive comprehensive divine healing. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Description: How to Get Divine Help for the True Cause of Problems
What does the divine realm know that we don’t about causes of human suffering? How does the divine realm heal, even bringing about miracles? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. We have been shown the true origins of mental, emotional, and physical problems that interfere with happiness and success, and a powerful way to ask and receive comprehensive divine healing. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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